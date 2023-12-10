Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on Sunday, December 10, attended a 'Dalit Samman Samaroh' (Dalit Honor Ceremony) near Rajghat in New Delhi. In a video shared by the news agency ANI, the Union Defence Minister is seen sitting on the ground with members of the Dalit community and having lunch with them. Meanwhile, the Union Minister attended the 96th annual general meeting and convention of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry in New Delhi. Speaking at the event in Delhi, he called upon business leaders to collaborate further with the government to make the 21st century as India's century. Rajnath Singh Urges Corporate Sector to Rise Above Compulsory Obligations, Focus More on Voluntary Contributions.

Video of Union Minister Eating Lunch With Dalit Community in Delhi

#WATCH | Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attends "Dalit Samman Samaroh' near Rajghat pic.twitter.com/is34282Ld8 — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2023

