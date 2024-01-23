Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expressed joy over the inauguration of the Ram Temple, stating, "Jo Ram Ka nahin vo kisi kaam ka nahin" (Those who are not for Ram are of no use). He asserted that those who opposed the Ram temple lacked the right to take Ram Lalla's name. He further commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi for realising the aspirations of Balasaheb Thackeray and millions of Lord Ram devotees. Shinde also declared January 22 as a historic day. Ram Mandir Inaugurated: Devotees Break Through Security at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya (Watch Video).

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Celebrates Ram Mandir Inauguration

#WATCH | Mumbai | Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde says, "'Jo Ram Ka nahin vo kisi kaam ka nahin'. Those who opposed the Ram temple do not have the right to take Ram Lalla's name. PM Modi fulfilled the dreams of Balasaheb Thackeray & crores of devotees of Lord Ram...Yesterday was a… pic.twitter.com/1guwEqRROS — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2024

