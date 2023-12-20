The making of a 108-feet-long incense stick is underway in Gujarat's Vadodara city for its use during the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22. Vihabhai Bharwad, residing in the Tarsali area of Vadodara is singlehandedly crafting the massive incense stick for last six months. The incense stick reportedly comprises 3,000 kg of Gir cow dung, 91 kg of Gir cow ghee, 280 kg of Devdar tree wood, 376 kg of Gugal, 280 kg of Tal, 280 kg of Jav, 370 kg of crushed Kopra, and 425 kg of Havan materials. The colossal 108-feet-long incense stick weighs 3,500 gm and will be transported to Ayodhya by road. Earlier, a Surat-based diamond merchant created a Ram Temple themed necklace with 5,000 American diamonds and 2 kg silver and has decided to gift the masterpiece to Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Gujarat: Diamond Merchant Makes Ram Temple Themed Necklace in Surat, Expresses His Desire to Gift Necklace to Ram Mandir in Ayodhya (Watch Videos).

108-Feet-Long Incense Stick Making Underway in Vadodara:

#WATCH | Vadodara, Gujarat: A 108 feet long incense stick is being prepared to send to Ayodhya from Vadodara pic.twitter.com/kMGBX1Wnlx — ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2023

