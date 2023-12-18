A diamond merchant in Gujarat's Surat has made a necklace inspired by the theme of the Ayodhya's Ram temple. A video of the remarkable handcrafted necklace was shared by ANI on X, formerly Twitter. 40 skilled artisans took 35 days to carefully carve the sculptures of Lord Ram, Hanuman, Sita, Lord Lakshman in addition to the Royal Court. Director of Rasesh Jewels, Kaushik Kakadiya said that over 5000 American diamonds and 2 kg silver were used to create the necklace. Expressing his desire to gift the item to Ram Temple Kakadiya said, "This necklace is dedicated to Ram Temple. Through our art and craftsmanship, we aim to pay our respects to Lord Ram". Ayodhya Ram Mandir Consecration Ceremony: 'Around 4,000 Saints Invited For Pran Pratishtha Event', Says Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra General Secretary Champat Rai (Watch Video).

Ram Mandir Themed Necklace Made in Surat:

'Want To Gift Necklace To Ram Mandir', Says Diamond Trader:

