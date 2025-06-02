Billionaire Elon Musk's father, Errol Musk, arrived in India today, June 2. Errol Musk, who was recently appointed a member of the global advisory board of homegrown company Servotech, arrived in India to visit the Ram temple (Ram Mandir) in Ayodhya as part of his tour this month. Elon Musk's father, Errol Musk, is scheduled to attend several business-related meetings during his five-day visit to India. His five-day India tour, which began on Sunday, June 1, will conclude on June 6, after which he will depart for South Africa. Servotech Renewable Power System Appoints Errol Musk to Global Advisory Board.

Errol Musk Arrives in India to Visit Ram Temple in Ayodhya

VIDEO | Errol Musk, father of billionaire Elon Musk and a newly appointed member of the global advisory board of homegrown company Servotech, has arrived in India to visit the Ram temple in Ayodhya as part of his tour this month. Errol is scheduled to attend various… pic.twitter.com/NEZbnAYLu7 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 1, 2025

Elon Musk's Father Errol Musk Arrived in Delhi

With great pride and anticipation, Servotech Renewable Power System welcomes @Errol_Musk_EM as he lands at Indira Gandhi International Airport, marking the beginning of a powerful collaboration in sustainable innovation.#ErrolMuskInIndia #GreenTechVision2025 #ServotechGlobal… pic.twitter.com/58R1UxINt8 — Servotech Renewable Power System Ltd (@servotech_ltd) June 1, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)