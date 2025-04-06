A divine spectacle unfolded at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya as the celestial ‘Surya Tilak’ illuminated the forehead of Ram Lalla on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami 2025. At exactly 12 noon, a precise beam of sunlight streamed through the temple’s architectural alignment, casting a radiant tilak on the deity’s forehead, symbolising the sun god’s blessings. The remarkable sight was captured on video, showing temple priests performing rituals as the sunlight fell precisely on the idol, creating a stunning visual effect. Ram Navami 2025 Wishes: PM Narendra Modi, Nitin Gadkari, Yogi Adityanath and Others Extend Greetings on the Occasion of Ram Navami.

Ram Lalla Illuminated by Surya Tilak on Ram Navami

#WATCH | ‘Surya Tilak’ illuminates Ram Lalla’s forehead at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya, on the occasion of Ram Navami 'Surya Tilak' occurs exactly at 12 noon on Ram Navami when a beam of sunlight is precisely directed onto the forehead of the idol of Ram Lalla, forming… pic.twitter.com/gtI3Pbe2g1 — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2025

