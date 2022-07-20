On Wednesday, July 20, Sri Lankan MPs have elected prime minister Ranil Wickeremesinghe as the country's new president. Parliamentarians cast their votes through a secret ballot on Wednesday morning.

Ranil Wickremesinghe elected as the new President of Sri Lanka: Reuters pic.twitter.com/WGjaLPY0zj — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2022

