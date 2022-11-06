Big and rare Telia bhola fish has been netted by the fishermen from the deep sea in Digha off Odisha Coast. The video of the fish is doing rounds on social media. A few fishermen from Digha area had ventured to the sea today when the huge fish fell in the fishing net. Later it was found to be 36 kg in weight whose expected market price is Rs 5 lakh. The fish was auctioned at the fish Auction Centre in Digha and a company from Kolkata bought it. Doomsday Fish Caught in Mexico! Video of Oarfish with Long Silvery Ribbon Body That's Rumoured To Be Sign of Impending Earthquake Goes Viral

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)