A passenger aboard the South Bihar Express (Train 13288) was shocked to find multiple rats in his AC 2-tier coach, despite paying over INR 2,000 for a ticket. Prashant Kumar, traveling from Ara to Durg, shared videos on social media, showing rodents crawling over seats and luggage. When he contacted the railway helpline (139), onboard staff sprayed insecticide meant for cockroaches, worsening the situation. His complaint was later marked as “resolved” without a proper solution. Following social media outrage, Indian Railways responded, stating that the coach was cleaned with disinfectant, a mosquito repellent was sprayed, and glue pads were placed under seats. Rats Feast on Food Items Prepared at IRCTC Stall at Itarsi Junction in Madhya Pradesh, Railways Respond After Video Goes Viral.

Rat Menace in South Bihar Express

