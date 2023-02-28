A video on the YouTube channel "Technical blog" has made a claim that starting from March 1, 2023, ration cardholders will no longer receive wheat. PIB has debunked the misinformation doing rounds on social media. It is important to note that there has been no official announcement or confirmation regarding this claim from any government authority. It is advised to verify information from reliable sources and avoid spreading unverified information. Ration card holders should continue to monitor official notifications from their state government regarding any changes in the food distribution system. Fact Check: Government Giving Rs 1,50,000 to Daughters Under Pradhan Mantri Kanya Ashirwad Yojana? PIB Debunks Fake Claim Made by Sarkari Guru YouTube Channel.

Fake News: Ration Card Holders Losing Access to Wheat From March 1, 2023

