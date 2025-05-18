A massive fire broke out at a private company today, May 18, in Ratnagiri's Khed Lote MIDC area in Maharashtra. Video shared by the news agency IANS shows intense flames engulfing the building as thick orange and black smoke rose into the sky. Panic visibly gripped the area as people were seen running away from the burning building. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Firefighters rushed to the spot to control the blaze. Further details, including any casualties or damage, are awaited. Solapur Fire: Blaze Erupts at Factory in MIDC Area, Firefighting Underway (Watch Video).

Fire Breaks Out at Maharashtra Factory in Khed Lote MIDC, Ratnagiri

Ratnagiri, Maharashtra: A fire broke out at a private company located in the Khed Lote MIDC area. More details are awaited pic.twitter.com/vPE3Gq4298 — IANS (@ians_india) May 18, 2025

