Popular Journalist Ravish Kumar resigned from NDTV following the exit of the founders of the channel Pranoy Roy and Radhika Roy. In his first reaction after the resignation, Ravish claimed every other media channel as Godi Media and said on his YouTube channel that there are many news channels in this country, but all of them are Godi Media. They all claim to do journalism, but everything has been finished by them, including the basic principles of journalism. Ravish Kumar, Ramon Magasaysay Award-Winning Journalist Resigns From NDTV

Check Tweet:

माननीय जनता, मेरे होने में आप सभी शामिल हैं। आपका प्यार ही मेरी दौलत है। आप दर्शकों से एकतरफ़ा और लंबा संवाद किया है। अपने यू- ट्यूब चैनल पर। यही मेरा नया पता है। सभी को गोदी मीडिया की ग़ुलामी से लड़ना है। आपका रवीश कुमार https://t.co/39BKNJdoro — ravish kumar (@ravishndtv) December 1, 2022

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)