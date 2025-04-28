Senior journalist Rahul Kanwal will take over as the CEO and Editor-in-Chief of NDTV starting June 16, 2025, according to a report by exchange4media. The decision, approved by the Board of Directors on April 25, 2025, follows a recommendation from the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and is pending approval from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. Kanwal, who is leaving the India Today Group after over two decades, will now oversee NDTV’s editorial, strategic, and operational functions. His appointment is seen as a significant leadership change for the network, which aims to strengthen its presence in the competitive news industry. Kanwal, with his vast experience in television journalism, is expected to drive growth and digital transformation at NDTV. No Live Coverage of Defence Operations: Centre Issues Advisory to Media Channels and News Agencies After Pahalgam Terror Attack.

NDTV Appoints Rahul Kanwal as CEO and Editor-in-Chief

Senior journalist Rahul Kanwal is set to take over as the CEO and Editor-in-Chief of NDTV, effective June 16, 2025. His appointment marks a significant leadership change at the organization. At NDTV, Kanwal’s role will involve overseeing editorial, strategic, and operational… pic.twitter.com/mmgcGCoCon — exchange4media group (@e4mtweets) April 27, 2025

