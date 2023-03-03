In a major blow to Amazon, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) imposed a Rs 3.06 crore penalty on Amazon Pay (India) for non-compliance with certain norms. Amazon Layoffs: Tech Giant Begins Firing Employees in India, Informs Sacked Staffers Via Email; Pune Labour Commissioner Reacts to Sackings.

Amazon Pay India Fined:

RBI imposes Rs 3.06 crore penalty on Amazon Pay (India) for non-compliance with certain norms: Statement — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 3, 2023

