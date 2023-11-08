Reel in Uttar Pradesh Police Uniform Leads to Suspension of Woman Cop in Kasganj (Watch Video)

A reel on social media featuring a woman constable from Kasganj, Uttar Pradesh, in her official uniform landed her in trouble. The video went viral on the internet and caught the attention of the Kasganj SP, who suspended her for her act.

Socially Team Latestly| Nov 08, 2023 08:19 PM IST

A reel on social media featuring a woman constable from Kasganj, Uttar Pradesh, in her official uniform landed her in trouble. The video went viral on the internet and caught the attention of the Kasganj SP, who suspended her for her act. The song ‘Teri Meri Dosti Pyar Mein Badal Gayi’ from the 1980 action drama Dostana, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Shatrughan Sinha, inspired Constable Aarti Solanki of the Sahawar police station to make a reel in her police uniform. However, after the video garnered attention on social media, the Superintendent of Police (SP) for the district launched an investigation. In addition to her suspension, departmental proceedings have been initiated. UP Shocker: Cops Abused and Thrashed, Uniform Torn in Kasganj; Probe Launched After Viral Video Surfaces.

Cop Suspended For Reel in Police Uniform

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
Kasganj Live Breaking News Headlines Reel Reels UP UP Police Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh police
You might also like
Socially Team Latestly| Nov 08, 2023 08:19 PM IST

A reel on social media featuring a woman constable from Kasganj, Uttar Pradesh, in her official uniform landed her in trouble. The video went viral on the internet and caught the attention of the Kasganj SP, who suspended her for her act. The song ‘Teri Meri Dosti Pyar Mein Badal Gayi’ from the 1980 action drama Dostana, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Shatrughan Sinha, inspired Constable Aarti Solanki of the Sahawar police station to make a reel in her police uniform. However, after the video garnered attention on social media, the Superintendent of Police (SP) for the district launched an investigation. In addition to her suspension, departmental proceedings have been initiated. UP Shocker: Cops Abused and Thrashed, Uniform Torn in Kasganj; Probe Launched After Viral Video Surfaces.

Cop Suspended For Reel in Police Uniform

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
Kasganj Live Breaking News Headlines Reel Reels UP UP Police Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh police
You might also like
Diwali 2023 Shopping: People Throng Delhi’s Sarojini Nagar Market Ahead of Festival (Watch Video)
News

Diwali 2023 Shopping: People Throng Delhi’s Sarojini Nagar Market Ahead of Festival (Watch Video)
Bengaluru: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya Visits Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar at His Residence (See Pic)
News

Bengaluru: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya Visits Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar at His Residence (See Pic)
Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Youth Forced to Carry Dead Sister on Bike Due To Lack of Ambulance in Auraiya, Disturbing Video Surfaces
News

Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Youth Forced to Carry Dead Sister on Bike Due To Lack of Ambulance in Auraiya, Disturbing Video Surfaces
Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Teacher Sexually Harasses, Flashes At Student in Mathura School; Disturbing Video Emerges
rket Ahead of Festival (Watch Video)">
News

Diwali 2023 Shopping: People Throng Delhi’s Sarojini Nagar Market Ahead of Festival (Watch Video)
Bengaluru: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya Visits Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar at His Residence (See Pic)
News

Bengaluru: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya Visits Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar at His Residence (See Pic)
Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Youth Forced to Carry Dead Sister on Bike Due To Lack of Ambulance in Auraiya, Disturbing Video Surfaces
News

Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Youth Forced to Carry Dead Sister on Bike Due To Lack of Ambulance in Auraiya, Disturbing Video Surfaces
Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Teacher Sexually Harasses, Flashes At Student in Mathura School; Disturbing Video Emerges
News

Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Teacher Sexually Harasses, Flashes At Student in Mathura School; Disturbing Video Emerges
News

Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Teacher Sexually Harasses, Flashes At Student in Mathura School; Disturbing Video Emerges
Google Trends Google Trends
Man City
100K+ searches
ODI Ranking
100K+ searches
ICC Rankings
50K+ searches
Rockstar Games GTA 6
50K+ searches
Chris Woakes
20K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaICC World Cup 2023Virat KohliAsian Games 2023OmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma