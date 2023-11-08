Reel in Uttar Pradesh Police Uniform Leads to Suspension of Woman Cop in Kasganj (Watch Video)

A reel on social media featuring a woman constable from Kasganj, Uttar Pradesh, in her official uniform landed her in trouble. The video went viral on the internet and caught the attention of the Kasganj SP, who suspended her for her act. The song ‘Teri Meri Dosti Pyar Mein Badal Gayi’ from the 1980 action drama Dostana, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Shatrughan Sinha, inspired Constable Aarti Solanki of the Sahawar police station to make a reel in her police uniform. However, after the video garnered attention on social media, the Superintendent of Police (SP) for the district launched an investigation. In addition to her suspension, departmental proceedings have been initiated. UP Shocker: Cops Abused and Thrashed, Uniform Torn in Kasganj; Probe Launched After Viral Video Surfaces.

Cop Suspended For Reel in Police Uniform

महिला सिपाही ने "तेरी मेरी दोस्ती प्यार में बदल गई" गाने पर बनाई रील कासगंज एसपी को नही आई पसंद, कर दिया निलंबित... pic.twitter.com/sEEaoB7dPL — आदित्य तिवारी / Aditya Tiwari (@aditytiwarilive) November 8, 2023

