Remdesivir Black-Marketing Racket Busted by Chhattisgarh Police; 4 Arrested With Anti-Viral COVID-19 Drug in Raipur:

Chhattisgarh: Police busted a racket involved in black marketeering of anti-viral drug Remdesivir with arrest of four persons in Raipur, say Raipur Police "The racket was selling an injection for Rs 25,000. Seven Remdesivir injections seized from their possession," say police. pic.twitter.com/RbFnJhzdP8 — ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)