Remdesivir Manufactures Asked to Double The Production by Maharashtra Government:

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope today chaired a meet with 7 manufacturers of COVID19 drug Remdesivir and asked them to double the production for the State. The meeting was also attended by FDA minister Rajendra Shingane and officials of the Health and FDA department. — ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)