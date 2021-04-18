Maharashtra: 4 people arrested for selling fake Remdesivir injections in Baramati. 3 injections were recovered from their possession. The injections, labelled as Remdesivir, were filled with paracetamol in liquid form: Narayan Shirgaonkar, Deputy SP, Pune rural.

