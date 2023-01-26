New Delhi, January 26: The Republic Day Parade is being held at Kartavya Path in Delhi today, January 26, on the occasion of India's 74th Republic Day. India celebrates Republic Day on January 26 because on this date in 1950 the Constitution of India came into effect. Since all eyes will be on the Republic Day 2023 Parade today, Doordarshan National is hosting live streaming of the traditional event. While the Republic Day Parade 2023 will start at 10 am, Doordarshan National is providing live streaming of pre-event celebrations. Republic Day 2023: From Preamble to Its Adoption, All You Need To Know About the Constitution of India on the Day That Celebrates Its Enactment.

India Republic Day Parade 2023: Pre-Event Live Streaming

Republic Day 2023 Parade Live Streaming:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)