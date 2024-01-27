Road accidents claim around millions of lives in India every year. In order to ensure road safety Punjab government, in a significant move launched "Sadak Suraksha Force" on Saturday, January 27. The first of its kind force will check the road accident fatality rate and streamline the movement of traffic in the state. Mann said that 144 hi-tech vehicles and 5000 employees will be out on the streets to protect people on the roads. A video showed Mann flagging off Sadak Suraksha Force in Jalandhar. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Announces Wife’s Pregnancy at Republic Day 2024 Event in Ludhiana, Asks People Not to Do Gender Test (Watch Video).

Bhagwant Mann Launches Sadak Suraksha Force:

#WATCH | Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann launches 'Sadak Suraksha Force' (SSF) for road safety, in Jalandhar pic.twitter.com/HrIYRVTsEk — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2024

