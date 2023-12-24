A robbery attempt reportedly took place in the Radha-Krishna Temple of Barra-6 in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur city on the night of Wednesday, December 20. In an unusual move, two youths riding horses arrived at the temple. One of them tried to break the locks of the Radha-Krishna Temple while another robber kept watch. However, when two persons residing in the neighbourhood came out and tried to catch them, the thieves fled the site on their horses. The entire incident was captured in a CCTV camera installed at them entrance of the temple, and the video is currently doing rounds on social media. Jharkhand Temple Robbery Video: Idol of Lord Laddu Gopal, Two Crowns Worth Lakhs of Rupees Stolen From Century-Old Temple in Palamu.

Robbery Attempt in UP Video

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)