The NCP leader and former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has moved the Bombay High Court seeking bail in the corruption case against him which is being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The hearing for which will take place on November 11. Deshmukh's bail plea was earlier rejected by the Special CBI court.

Anil Deshmukh Moves Bombay High Court:

Rs 100 crore extortion matter | Former Maharashtra Home Minister and NCP leader Anil Deshmukh moves Bombay High Court for bail in the CBI case after rejection by Special CBI Court. Hearing on 11th November. pic.twitter.com/WbL1jNE7lW — ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)