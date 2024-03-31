Sadanand Vasant Date today assumed the role as the Director General (DG) of the National Investigation Agency (NIA). He previously served as the chief of the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS). Date succeeded Dinkar Gupta, who is due to superannuate on March 31. A 26/11 hero, Date fought Ajmal Kasab and his Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) colleague Abu Ismail, received splinter injuries and held them off till he fell unconscious. Who Is Sadanand Vasant Date, New NIA DG? Newspaper Delivery-Boy to Mumbai 26/11 Hero, Know About IPS Officer Who Will Now Head Elite NIA.

Sadanand Vasant Date is New NIA DG

Sadanand Vasant Date took over the reins of the National Investigation Agency from Dinkar Gupta who superannuated from service today. pic.twitter.com/uyXI3vPvxy — ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2024

