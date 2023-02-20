Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed condolences over the demise of OP Kohli, former Governor of Gujarat. Taking to social media, PM Modi said that Kohli played a key role in strengthening BJP in Delhi. "As MP and Governor, he focused on issues of public welfare. He was also passionate about the education sector. My thoughts are with his family. Om Shanti," PM Modi said in his tweet. Keshari Nath Tripathi Dies: PM Narendra Modi Condoles Passing Away of Senior BJP Leader, Says ‘He Was Well Versed in Constitutional Matters’.

Saddened by the passing away of Shri OP Kohli Ji. He played a key role in strengthening our Party in Delhi. As MP and Governor, he focused on issues of public welfare. He was also passionate about the education sector. My thoughts are with his family. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/s6OO0mrkGZ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 20, 2023

