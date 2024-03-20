Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for wishing him speedy recovery after brain surgery. "Spoke to @SadhguruJV Ji and wished him good health and a speedy recovery," PM Modi posted on X, formerly Twitter. "Beloved Pradhan Mantriji, I should not be a Concern to you. You have a Nation to conduct. Overwhelmed by your concern, on my way to recovery. Dhanyavad," Sadhguru replied to PM Modi's wishes. On Wednesday, the Isha Foundation founder underwent a massive brain surgery at a Delhi hospital after he suffered massive swelling and bleeding in his brain. Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev Cracks Joke After Undergoing Brain Surgery, Says Doctors Found 'Nothing' After Cutting Through His Scalp (Watch Video).

Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev Thanks PM Narendra Modi

Beloved Pradhan Mantriji, I should not be a Concern to you. You have a Nation to conduct. Overwhelmed by your concern, on my way to recovery. Dhanyavad🙏🏼-Sg https://t.co/maYCHbpDra — Sadhguru (@SadhguruJV) March 20, 2024

