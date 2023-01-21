Abu Asim Azmi, President of Maharashtra unit of Samajwadi party, received a death threat over phone call. He received the threat over his support for Aurangzeb. Colaba police have registered FIR on his complaint against the unknown caller under relevant sections of IPC. Further investigation into the incident is underway. IAF Sergeant Makes Hoax Bomb Threat Call to Mumbai Rajdhani Express Train, Nabbed by Railway Police.

