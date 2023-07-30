After public outcry over his controversial remarks on Mahatma Gandhi, Hindutva leader Sambhaji Bhide said the statement was not his but an excerpt, he borrowed from the book Who really killed Gandhi by English professor K.S. Narayanacharya. He further claimed that the book itself was written by a "Congressi". Adding more, Bhide said that Mahatma Gandhi's education till his law studies at the University College of London was funded by his "Muslim" parents. On Sunday, the Maharashtra Police filed a case against Hindutva leader Sambhaji Bhide for his remarks questioning Mahatma Gandhi’s lineage. Bhide had made the remarks on July 27 at the Badnera town in Maharashtras's Amravati. He had claimed that Gandhi was brought up in a Muslim landlord’s home and that the landlord was his real father. The 90-year-old had claimed that there were documents that backed up his claim. Sambhaji Bhide’s Remark Against Mahatma Gandhi: Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis Condemns Right-Wing Activist’s Derogatory Remark.

Sambhaji Bhide Controversial Remarks

Bhide is at it again | Controversial Hindutva activist Sambhaji Bhide now claims, he has quoted from the book 'Who really killed Gandhi' written by K.S. Narayanacharya, an English professor from Karnataka. Interestingly, In this video Bhide goes on to say that the book is written… pic.twitter.com/GlT2ivjTyr — MUMBAI NEWS (@Mumbaikhabar9) July 29, 2023

