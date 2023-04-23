The Bar Council of India (BCI) on Sunday passed a resolution opposing the grant of legal recognition to same-sex marriages. The decision by the Bar Council of India comes after the five Judge Bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud on Thursday said that the constitution bench will hear the various petitions seeking legal recognition of same-sex marriage from Monday to Friday. Meanwhile, the Vishva Hindu Parishad on Saturday said the "haste" with which the Supreme Court is disposing of the petitions for legal recognition of same-sex marriages is not appropriate. The VHP also said that the apex court should seek the opinion of religious leaders and experts from diverse fields. Same-Sex Marriage: Supreme Court’s ‘Haste’ Not Appropriate, Could Lead to New Disputes, Says VHP.

BCI Opposes Grant of Legal Recognition to Same-Sex Marriages

