A Sarus bird was found in an injured condition at Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly railway station on Thursday evening. The bird, reportedly hit by a moving train, fell on the number 2 platform at the railway station. The injured crane was sent to the IVRI centre for further treatment. More details are awaited. Uttar Pradesh: Sarus Who Went Missing From Samaspur Bird Sanctuary Found Safe, Says UP Forest Officer.

Injured Sarus at Bareilly Railway Station:

