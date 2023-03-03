Sasthipada Chattopadhyay, an Indian novelist, and popular Bengali author, passed away from a stroke today, March 3. He was well known in Bengali literature for the series of stories of Pandab Goenda. Born on March 9, 1941, he received Bal Sahitya Puraskar from the Sahitya Akademi in 2017. Dr Preethi Dies: Medico From Warangal Who Attempted Suicide Passes Away While Undergoing Treatment at NIMS Hospital in Hyderabad.

