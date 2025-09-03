A chilling incident from Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, has gone viral after a young man was swept away while performing a dangerous stunt at Dheel Dam in Chauth Ka Barwara for social media reel. Eyewitnesses said the unidentified youth, allegedly drunk, ignored warnings and attempted to cross the dam’s overflowing sheet. In seconds, he lost balance and was dragged away by the strong current, leaving onlookers horrified. Locals immediately alerted police, triggering a massive rescue mission. SDRF and Civil Defence teams have joined the search, but the man remains missing. Authorities are questioning people present at the spot to establish his identity. Residents have urged strict security measures around the dam to prevent future stunts turning fatal. The shocking visuals serve as a grim reminder of how a reckless act for social media can cost lives. Reel Craze Turns Fatal: Man Drowns in Ganga River in Haridwar as Friends Continue Recording Reels for Him, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Stunt for Social Media Reel Proves Fatal

📍 सवाई माधोपुर (राजस्थान) चौथ का बरवाड़ा क्षेत्र स्थित ढील बांध पर एक अज्ञात युवक पानी के तेज बहाव में बह गया। प्रत्यक्षदर्शियों के अनुसार युवक ने शराब पी रखी थी और ओवरफ्लो पर स्टंट कर रहा था। लोगों ने रोकने की कोशिश की, लेकिन उसने बांध पार करने का प्रयास किया और संतुलन बिगड़ने… pic.twitter.com/AW5Fvem4Bi — Er. Shivam Mishra (@ershivam1407) September 3, 2025

