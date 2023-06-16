In a monumental judgement, the Supreme Court of India said the Indian Railways cannot be held liable for deficient service if passengers cannot take care of their belongings. The case reached the apex court in the land following a decision by a District Consumer Forum to grant a sum of Rs 1 lakh in favour of an individual who had been carrying cash in a belt secured around their waist. Unfortunately, the money was stolen during their journey. The top court set aside the orders passed by the various consumer courts, saying, "Sawari apne Saman ki khud zimmedar hai." Supreme Court Judgement on Dissolution of Marriage: SC Says Can Dissolve Marriage on Ground of 'Irretrievable Breakdown of Marriage'.

'Sawari Saman Ki Khud Zimmedar':

Theft during train ride not deficiency in service; passengers have to protect own belongings: Supreme Court Read more here: https://t.co/9kgwfDVMK3 pic.twitter.com/eEJbg6U8r0 — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) June 16, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)