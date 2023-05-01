In a landmark ruling, the Supreme Court today held that it can dissolve a marriage on the ground of "irretrievable breakdown of marriage" invoking its powers under Article 142. A five-judge constitution bench of Justices SK Kaul, Sanjiv Khanna, AS Oka, Vikram Nath and JK Maheshwari also held that the mandatory waiting period of six months for divorce through mutual consent can be dispensed with subject to conditions. The apex court delivered its verdict on broad parameters for exercising its vast powers under Article 142 of the Constitution to dissolve marriages between consenting couples without referring them to family courts. Supreme Court Says Keeping 'Broken Marriage' Alive is Injustice to Both Parties, Calls it Ground for Dissolution.

Supreme Court Judgment on Dissolution of Marriage:

Supreme Court’s five-judge Constitution bench holds that it can dissolve a marriage on the ground of irretrievable breakdown of marriage. Supreme Court says it can invoke special power granted to it under Article 143 of the Constitution and that the mandatory waiting period of… pic.twitter.com/DFdJgM9mJ7 — ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)