The Supreme Court on Thursday held that all women are entitled to safe and legal abortion. SC said that marital status of a woman can't be ground to deprive her right to abort unwanted pregnancy. Single and unmarried women have the right to abort under the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act and rules till 24 weeks of pregnancy. The court further added that forceful pregnancy of a married woman can be treated as rape for the abortion purposes.

Check Tweet:

SC holds that all women are entitled to safe&legal abortion SC says,marital status of a woman can't be ground to deprive her right to abort unwanted pregnancy. Single&unmarried women have right to abort under Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act &rules till 24 weeks of pregnancy pic.twitter.com/jrQcQWTTbT — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)