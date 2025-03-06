Influencer Akanksha Thakral fell victim to a cyber scam, losing INR 1.1 lakh after clicking a fraudulent Axis Bank KYC link sent via WhatsApp. In a viral Instagram video, she revealed how a scammer posing as a bank official tricked her into entering her details on a fake KYC page. Within 10 minutes, INR 50,000 was deducted from her account, followed by another transaction, leaving her with just INR 800. She later discovered that the scammer had installed a message spoofing app on her phone. Thakral expressed frustration over the police’s dismissive response, quoting them as saying, “Ma’am, we get cases like this every day.” In her post, she urged followers to stay cautious, writing, “Don't ever click on any link, msg spoofing is real.” Online Trading Scam in Thane: Man Loses Over INR 42 Lakh in Stock Trading Fraud in Badlapur, Case Registered.

Influencer Akanksha Thakral Loses INR 1.1 Lakh to Fake Axis Bank KYC Link

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akanksha Thakral (@akanksha.thakral)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)