The Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore hosted the G20 Science 20 Summit on Friday. 100 delegates came to the Centre from the 20 member nations. A demonstration of Indian culture and yogic traditions was displayed to the guests. Mumbai to Host G20 RIIG Summit, Research Ministers' Meeting from July 4-5.

Science 20 Summit in Coimbatore

