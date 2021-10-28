Lucknow, October 28: Sedition law will be invoked against those celebrating the victory of Pakistan against India in the T20 World Cup match held on October 24, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's office has said. Three Kashmiri students of RBS College have been arrested in Agra for allegedly celebrating Pakistan's victory. They have been booked under Section 153 (A) (Promoting disharmony), and 505 (Publishing and circulating a statement or report containing rumour or alarming news).

Sedition (Law) will be invoked against those celebrating the victory of Pakistan: UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/AuxvcwbEgO — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 28, 2021

