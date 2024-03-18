A Seema Haider-like case has emerged in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad where an Iranian woman has come down to India from Iran to marry a man whom she met on Facebook. The woman identified as Faiza, a resident of Iran, flew down to India to marry YouTuber Diwakar Kumar of Moradabad. A video of Diwakar and Faiza's engagement ceremony has also gone viral on social media. A user who shared the video said that YouTuber Diwakar Kumar of Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh became friends with Faiza, a resident of Iran, on Facebook. Later, Diwakar went to Iran to meet Faiza and the two fell in love. They informed their families who agreed to marriage. Post this, Faiza came to India and got engaged. The couple are likely to tie the know soon. Seema Haider-Sachin Meena Case: Pakistani Woman, Her Indian Lover Questioned by UP ATS, Leave Office in Separate Vehicles After Interrogation (Watch Video).

Diwakar Kumar and Faiza Get Engaged

SM इन्फ्लुएंसर अंतरराष्ट्रीय संबंध लगातार मजबूत कर रहे हैं... मुरादाबाद (UP) के यूट्यूबर दिवाकर कुमार की ईरान निवासी फैजा से FB पर दोस्ती हुई। दिवाकर ने ईरान जाकर मुलाकात की। फिर दोनों में मुहब्बत हुई। दोनों परिवार शादी को राजी हो गए। फैजा ने भारत आकर सगाई की, जल्द शादी होगी। pic.twitter.com/gItT6UtciV — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) March 18, 2024

