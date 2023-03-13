A video of a serial kisser roaming freely in Bihar's Jamui is going viral on social media. The 3-minute 50-second video clip shows a man coming from behind and kissing a woman talking on a phone before running away from the scene. As per reports, the serial kisser in Bihar's Jamui has now become the talk of the town for his indecent act against women. Reports said that the accused serial kisser suddenly comes and kisses unknown women and girls before running away. The CCTV footage, which has now gone viral shows a woman talking on the phone at Sadar hospital premises. in Jamui when the unidentified man comes all of a sudden and forcefully kisses the woman. Before the woman could understand anything, the man runs away from the premises. Bihar: Driver Dies of Suffocation After Lighting Mosquito Coil While Sleeping in Car in Jamui (Watch Video).

Man Forcibly Kisses Woman and Runs Away

