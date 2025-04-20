In a shocking incident from Shamli, Uttar Pradesh, a hospital ward boy was caught on CCTV stealing gold earrings from the body of a deceased woman, triggering public outrage. The victim, 26-year-old Shweta from Hiranwada village, had died in a road accident and was brought to the District Joint Hospital for a post-mortem. When police officers arrived, they noticed her earrings were missing, prompting suspicion. Ward boy Vijay later handed over one earring, claiming he found it on the floor. Unsatisfied, police reviewed CCTV footage, which clearly showed him removing the earrings from the body. Vijay fled the hospital before he could be questioned. A formal complaint was filed by Shweta’s husband, Sachin Kumar, and a police search is underway. The hospital is assisting with the investigation. Sudden Death Caught on Camera in Pauri Garhwal: Man Collapses and Dies of Heart Attack While Exercising in Uttarakhand; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Theft Caught on Camera in Shamli

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)