PM Narendra Modi Expresses Condolences Over Demise of Former BJP MP Sharad Tripathi:

Shri Sharad Tripathi’s untimely demise has left me as well as many others saddened. He loved serving society and working for the downtrodden. He made unique efforts to popularise the ideals of Sant Kabir Das Ji. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 1, 2021

