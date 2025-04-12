A shocking video from Noida’s Paras Season Society, Sector 168, has gone viral, showing a woman grabbing another by the hair and pinning her down during a heated altercation. The incident reportedly stemmed from a WhatsApp call argument, where one woman allegedly abused the other’s mother. When the two crossed paths near the society gate, the verbal spat turned physical. In the video, the woman can be heard shouting, “Call the police! She has abused my mother!” as bystanders intervene. Noida Police have taken note of the video and confirmed that both women involved have been identified. An investigation is underway, but no arrests have been made yet. Sonipat: OP Jindal University Student Hides Girlfriend in Suitcase To Sneak Her Into Boys' Hostel, Gets Caught (Watch Video).

Woman Attacks Another in Noida

नोएडा में दो महिलाएं आपस में भिड़ गई. आरोप है कि पिटाई करने वाली महिला ने दूसरी महिला द्वारा उसकी मां को गाली देने के बाद यह कदम उठाया. वीडियो सेक्टर-168 की पारस सोसाइटी का बताया जा रहा है. pic.twitter.com/PO79Bicx3g — Deepak Singh (@SinghDeepakUP) April 12, 2025

