Meghalaya Police have confirmed that Sonam Raghuvanshi is “very much involved” in the murder of her husband Raja Raghuvanshi, who was killed on May 23 at Weisawdong in East Khasi Hills during their honeymoon. Addressing media speculation, police urged journalists to avoid spreading unverified theories that could hamper the investigation. SP East Khasi Hills, Vivek Syiem said, "We've just brought the accused here. Now, a thorough investigation will start. We have adequate evidence of her involvement. Regarding the whole picture - how much was her involvement and what she did- all this will come out later.” Sonam, her alleged boyfriend Raj Singh Kushwaha, and three others—Akash Rajput, Vishal Singh Chauhan, and Anand Kurmi—will be produced in court. Raj, who stayed in Indore, is believed to have coordinated the murder, while the others were allegedly hired to execute it. Police stressed that action will be taken strictly based on verified evidence. Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case: Sonam Raghuvanshi’s Brother Govind Says ‘According to Evidence, She’s 100% Involved; Should Be Hanged if She Is Culprit’ (Watch Video).

Sonam Raghuvanshi ‘Very Much Involved’ in Husband’s Murder: Meghalaya Police

