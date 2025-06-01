A 24-year-old man from Assam, Himan Gogoi, was arrested by Meghalaya Police for allegedly harassing schoolgirls in Shillong, including lifting a student’s skirt and filming her. The incident, caught on video on May 23 near YWCA, Umsohsun, triggered widespread anger. According to East Khasi Hills SP Vivek Syiem, investigations commenced after a video surfaced on May 24, showing a masked individual inappropriately touching a schoolgirl. The footage showed the perpetrator lifting the student's uniform while capturing photographs on a mobile device. An FIR was filed under the BNS and POCSO Act at Lumdiengjri Police Station. A second, similar incident from May 19 near Police Bazar led to another FIR. Both cases are classified as special reports. Gogoi fled to Jorhat, Assam, where a police team, aided by Teok Police, apprehended him from a relative’s house in Bamkukurachua on May 28. His mobile phone and other evidence were seized. He is also linked to a prior case at Teok Police Station. Authorities are preparing for his transit to Shillong for court proceedings. ‘He Kept Staring’: Woman Shares Terrifying Ordeal After Catching Neighbour Masturbating While Looking at Her in Delhi (See Pics).

Himan Gogoi Arrested

