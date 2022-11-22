Delhi High Court on Tuesday dismissed a petition that sought a transfer of investigation from the Police to the CBI. The court, while rejecting the petition, said "we don't find a single good reason to entertain this plea." In the latest development, Delhi police have approached Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) to conduct a Polygraphic test for the accused Aftab Poonawala.

Delhi High Court Refuses To Transfer Probe To CBI:

