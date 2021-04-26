Two army soldiers, who were rescued after an avalanche in Sub Sector Haneef, Siachen Sector at 1300 hours yesterday, have succumbed to their injuries, the Indian Army said. All other soldiers and porters are stable and out of danger, Army added.

