Union Minister and and BJP leader Smriti Irani is well known for sharing funny posts and adorable pictures on Instagram and one of her recent post has struck a chord with many. The BJP leader shared a picture of herself doing grocery shopping as she wears face mask to take precautions against COVID-19. Sharing the picture with her followers, Irani said, "You know you are getting old when running errands is preferred over hobnobbing with the holiday hailers." She also shared the post with the hashtag #lifeofawife. Taking to the comments section Irani's friend Ekta Kapoor said, "My friend is looking pretty with a mask", while a second user commented, "You are not that old ma'am. Age is just a number." India Is World’s Third Largest Ecosystem for Startups With Youth Playing Key Role, Says Union Minister Smriti Irani (Watch Video).

Check Smriti Irani’s Relatable Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Smriti Irani (@smritiiraniofficial)

