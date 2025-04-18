A startling incident unfolded at the residence of BJP leader Dilip Ghosh hours before his wedding ceremony this evening, as a snake was discovered within the premises in West Bengal. The reptile was captured by the security guard of his home, causing a brief moment of alarm amidst the wedding preparations. A video of the rescue went viral on social media. This unexpected event occurred just ahead of Ghosh's scheduled marriage to Rinku Majumdar, a South Kolkata BJP leader, with the ceremony set to be a private affair attended by close family members. ‘Trinamool’s Dogs’: BJP Leader Dilip Ghosh Threatens To 'Choke' Woman Who Confronted Him in Kharagpur; Video Surfaces.

Snake at Dilip Ghosh’s House

A snake has been recovered from the residence of BJP neta Dilip Ghosh. Dilip Ghosh is all set to get married today at 5:30pm. pic.twitter.com/VTlveVC2Cz — Sourav || সৌরভ (@Sourav_3294) April 18, 2025

