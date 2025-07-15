In a shocking incident, journalist Sneha Barve, founder-editor of Samarth Bharat and the SBP YouTube channel, was brutally assaulted with a wooden rod while reporting on alleged illegal construction on a riverbed in Nigothwadi village near Manchar in Maharashtra's Pune on July 4. The video shows Sneha Barve being repeatedly beaten until she lost consciousness. The main accused, local businessman Pandurang Sakharam Morde, reportedly linked to political circles, remains unarrested more than 10 days after the incident, the wire reported. The video also shows Morde’s aides assaulting cameraperson Ajaz Sheikh after noticing the assault was being recorded. The Congress party criticised the Devendra Fadnavis-led MahaYuti government over deteriorating law and order in Maharashtra after the video of an attack on Snaha Barve went viral. Pune Shocker: Traffic Cop Attacked in Maharashtra’s Fursungi After Stopping Biker for Using Phone, Video Surfaces.

Sneha Barve Attacked in Pune

This country is beyond repair! Journalist Sneha Barve was beaten by a rod while she was reporting on illegal construction activity near Pune. Law and order in Maharashtra is a joke.@MumbaiPolice pic.twitter.com/eLmvuiiGnX — Pallabi Sen (@PallabiSen) July 14, 2025

Congress Slams Devendra Fadnavis Govt After Sneha Barve Attacked in Pune

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)