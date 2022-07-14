The Speaker of Sri Lanka's Parliament is yet to receive the resignation letter of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, the Speaker's office confirmed on Thursday. Meanwhile, the Sri Lankan authorities on Thursday lifted the curfew, which was imposed in the Western province after the eruption of violence in the capital.

